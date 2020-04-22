A 20-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on multiple felony counts that he is facing from a stolen-vehicle pursuit two months ago in Carthage.
Ty R. Sells, of rural Carthage, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree assault, of leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of methamphetamine. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 20.
Sells is accused of leading police on the Feb. 10 pursuit of a Jeep Renegade that had been reported stolen from the 1000 block of Grove Street in Carthage. The victim had left the keys and her purse in the vehicle and reported the theft when she learned that a credit card in the purse had been used at a McDonald's restaurant in Carthage.
An officer searching for the vehicle spotted it in the parking lot of a liquor store in Carthage and attempted to pull the driver over. A pursuit ensued during which the driver ran some stop signs and struck a police vehicle, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The affidavit alleges that the suspect, Sells, got out of the vehicle and ran following the collision but was caught moments later and taken into custody. Police purportedly found a tool bag inside the vehicle that contained tools and a glasses case that held two needles and a bag of methamphetamine weighing 3.3 grams. The debit card belonging to the victim that had been used at the McDonald's restaurant was recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
