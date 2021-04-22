A Carthage man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he forced his way into a Webb City residence at gunpoint Jan. 18 and crashed a vehicle fleeing from police two hours later.
Culley J. Adams, 28, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on single counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on May 24.
Adams is accused of forcing his way into a residence at 732 S. Walker Ave. by pointing a pistol at the homeowner and waving it about once inside the home.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Adams had left the address by the time officers responded to a report of the 2:30 a.m. disturbance. But police were called back two hours later when he purportedly returned to the porch of the residence.
The affidavit states that the defendant fled police as they arrived back at the address and was taken into custody when he crashed his vehicle while in flight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.