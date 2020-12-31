Jasper County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a resident of Webb City who was wanted in Oregon on an array of felony sex offenses.
Capt. Derek Walrod of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department said police in Redmond, Oregon, called the sheriff's office to request assistance with an active warrant for the arrest of Ernest G. McFalls, 67, in a case dating back to 2014.
McFalls was arrested on a warrant charging him in Oregon with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy, rape and possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct with a child. Walrod said items collected by sheriff's deputies in the course of McFalls' arrest also could lead to additional charges being filed against him here in Missouri.
McFalls remained in custody Thursday at the Jasper County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
