NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man recently ordered to stand trial on a statutory rape charge was ordered to stand trial on a felony firearm offense as well after a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
After hearing testimony in the case, Judge Christine Rhoades decided there was probable cause for Marquis A. Saunders, 24, to be tried on a count of unlawful use of a firearm.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that on June 16, 2022, a Joplin police officer spotted Saunders in possession of a .308-caliber M1A (or M14) rifle at his residence on Ruby Way. The affidavit states that the defendant had been posting photos of himself on social media sites standing in his front yard and pointing a pistol at the camera.
Saunders has prior felony convictions in Jasper County for resisting arrest and endangerment of a child, and is prohibited from possessing firearms under state law.
Saunders waived a preliminary hearing March 20 in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree statutory rape involving illicit sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl at his home.
