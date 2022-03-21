A 69-year-old man from Adrian died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49 about 14 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles L. Tschudi died at the Nevada Regional Medical Center about an hour after the crash, the state patrol said.
He was riding a northbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a guardrail, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.
• Two residents of La Russell sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at Fidelity in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Allen L. Merritt, 37, and a 16-year-old male passenger were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said. The injured teen's name was not released due to his status as a juvenile.
Merritt was driving a southbound International SA615 that ran off one side of the road and struck a guardrail before running off the other side and overturning, the patrol said.
