MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An Ozark man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he set up a meeting in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Aurora with a man who had a handgun for sale and ran off with the firearm.
Tyler A. Ridolfi, 24, waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree robbery. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 14.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the victim in the case, Bryan Burns, was able to identify Ridolfi and track him down through the website truthfinder.com and Facebook.
Burns allegedly met Ridolfi outside the Walmart store in Aurora to show him a Walther PPQ handgun he wished to sell and had advertised on Armslist.com. The man who contacted him and arranged their meeting had told him his name was "Brandon." As "Brandon" was taking a look at the gun, he shoved Burns away, jumped in his vehicle and drove off, according to the affidavit.
Burns tracked the phone on which the robber had contacted him to a woman whose Facebook page showed a number of posts which a man named Ridolfi had marked with "likes." That led him to a Facebook profile photo that he recognized as the man who had stolen his gun, according to the affidavit. The photo purported to be that of "Anthony Ridolfi," a name which Burns was able to link with Tyler Anthony Ridolfi through Facebook accounts, according to the affidavit.
