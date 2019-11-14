Joplin police believe a woman who was keeping the corpse of her husband in a freezer in her bedroom is suffering from mental illness and posed a danger to the community prior to her arrest Thursday morning.
Barbara J. Watters, 67, who had been at large since a warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday, was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. Capt. Nick Jimenez, with the Joplin Police Department, said Watters was placed under arrest after she was spotted in the yard of a residence at 814 S. Jackson Ave.
She was wanted on a charge of abandonment of a corpse. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states she has been known to carry firearms and has “mental disorders.” The warrant for her arrest carried a $100,000 bond.
The affidavit further states that an unnamed witness told police that Watters — prior to discovery of the corpse in her home at 2602 S. Vermont Ave. — had threatened to kill any police officers, firefighters or emergency medical workers who tried to enter her house. The witness told police that when officers came to her residence Nov. 7, attempting to contact the occupants of the address, she stood on the other side of the door with a handgun pointed at the officers and refused to let the witness answer the door.
Police served a search warrant on the residence Tuesday and discovered the corpse of a man they believe to be her husband, Paul N. Barton, in a freezer in her bedroom. Barton purportedly has not been seen for several months, and police were told that he may have died as long ago as Dec. 30, 2018, according to the affidavit.
Investigators obtained the search warrant after receiving information that there might be a dead body inside Watters’ home during the course of a neighborhood canvass conducted in connection with an unrelated fire at 2605 S. New Hampshire Ave. The fire is a case of suspected arson and police were conducting the canvass as part of their probe of the fire.
An autopsy has been ordered to make a positive identification of the body and to determine the cause of death. Jimenez said the date and time of the autopsy have yet to be established.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.