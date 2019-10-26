KANSAS, Okla. —The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an officer-involved shooting that took place at a residence during a domestic disturbance Friday in Delaware County.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 57000 block of South 603 Road in Kansas, Oklahoma. Law enforcement officials said they responded to a call of a disturbance there; while they were on the scene, shots were fired and killed Clayton Andrews, 40.
The investigation is open and ongoing, law enforcement agencies said. OSBI is assisting with the case after being requested to by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.
OSBI said that once the investigation is complete, a report will be given to the district attorney’s office for review. The district attorney will make a final determination if the shooting was justified.
Agencies responding to the scene included the Kansas Police Department, the West Siloam Springs Police Department, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.