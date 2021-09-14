A 51-year-old man from Alba was injured in a utility vehicle accident at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route D at Alba in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mark D. Young was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Young was making a U-turn in the vehicle when it overturned, throwing him from the machine, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Business Loop 44 at Farm Road 2130 in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Timothy D. Sharp, 29, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Sharp was driving a westbound vehicle that was being pursued by law enforcement when he ran a stop sign at a high speed and ran off the road, rolling the vehicle multiple times, according to the patrol.
