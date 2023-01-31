A Pittsburg, Kansas, man accused of assaulting two women three years ago in Joplin has entered an Alford plea to one of the felony assault counts he was facing.
Braxton R. Early, 30, entered the plea Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of third-degree assault and capping the prison time he might assessed at no more than four years.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the probability of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial. Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment before a sentencing hearing April 3.
Early was at Northpark Mall in Joplin on March 7, 2020, when he confronted an ex-girlfriend, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that he struck her in the face with his fist, knocking her to the ground and causing her to hit her head.
A second woman and friend of the ex-girlfriend tried to intervene by stepping in front of Early, and he hit her in the mouth with his fist and then got on top of her and pummeled her several more times.
The ex-girlfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration to her head, and the second woman purportedly required three stitches to close a cut on her lip, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.