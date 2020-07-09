An AMBER Alert has been issued in regards to the alleged abduction of two children out of McDonald County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that Genesis and Samuel Padron, 8 and 4, were taken from a Southwest City address.
The suspected kidnapper is Hilda Melendez, 35, a white woman with brown hair and eyes, height of 5-foot-3-inches and weight of about 130 pounds, according to the alert. Melendez was driving a red 2009 Ford Flex with a Missouri license plate of RA1J1L.
Melendez, a non-custodial parent, allegedly assaulted a female who was watching the children and took the children from the residence where they were being watched, according to the alert. Melendez is believed to be en route to Mexico. Authorities say Melendez could be traveling with her mother, and recent statements indicate the children are in danger, according to the statement.
