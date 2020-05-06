An Anderson man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 59 south of Interstate 49 in Goodman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brady C. Shafer, 28, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Shafer was driving a northbound car that crossed the centerline and struck a southbound pickup truck driven by John C. Nicholas, 50, of Troy, the patrol said.
