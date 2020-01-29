PINEVILLE, Mo. — An Anderson man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a charge that he severely beat a woman.
Randy P. Barton, 53, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court in Pineville on a charge of first-degree domestic assault and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge John LePage. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 6.
Barton is accused of assaulting Christine Henderson on Aug. 27 at their residence in Anderson.
Police officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress found the defendant seated beside Henderson, who was lying face down on a couch. A probable-cause affidavit states that he was intoxicated and that she had severe bruising and injuries to her face, with her eyes swollen shut, and her nose raw and bleeding.
Henderson's back was covered with burns from having had boiling water thrown on her by the defendant, according to the affidavit. She had other burns and abrasions on her arms and hands, according to the document. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin for treatment of her injuries.
