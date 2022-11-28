PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge Monday ordered an Anderson man bound over for trial on a charge of driving while intoxicated in an accident three months ago resulting in the death of a 65-year-old man.
Judge Jacob Skouby decided after testimony at a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Vincent P. Castro, 25, to stand trial on the charge.
Castro is accused of being under the influence of alcohol the morning of Aug. 20 when the Nissan Armada he was driving crossed the centerline on Missouri Highway 59 in Anderson and struck a Toyota Tacoma head-on.
The driver of the Tacoma, David E. Cunningham, of Anderson, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he died about an hour and a half later.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Castro was flown to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, and that a state trooper who contacted him there could see his eyes were watery and bloodshot, found his speech to be slurred and could smell alcohol on him. A breathalyzer test administered by the trooper at the hospital purportedly found his blood alcohol content to be in excess of the limit for driving in Missouri.
