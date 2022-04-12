A woman from Anderson was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday on private property off Route F, 3 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ethel M. Butts, 80, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, the state patrol said.
She was struck by a pickup truck driven by Gerald E. Butts, 83, as he was backing out a driveway, the patrol said.
