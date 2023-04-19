SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The second of six co-defendants in the July 2020 kidnapping and slaying of Michael Hall in Newton County changed his plea Tuesday in a hearing before federal district court Judge Douglas Harpool in Springfield.
James B. Gibson, 41, Neosho, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to kidnap Hall, 41, Carthage, whose body was found on July 28, 2020, on property owned by a co-conspirator, Russell E. Hurtt, 51, at 3517 Cherry Road southwest of Joplin.
Gibson also pleaded guilty to a second felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hurtt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap in the same case last week.
Other co-defendants in the case are Freddy L. Tilton, 50, and Amy Kay Thomas, 41, Webb City; Lawrence “Scary Larry” Vaughan, 51, of rural Newton County; and Carla Jo Ward, 49, of Joplin.
No sentencing date had been set for Gibson as of Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, change-of-plea hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, for Ward and Thursday, April 27, for Thomas and Vaughn.
Court records show that Tilton was scheduled to appear in court for a change-of-plea hearing on May 1, but that hearing was canceled on Tuesday.
Gibson’s plea agreement said a forensic pathologist determined that Hall died of a gunshot wound to the head and the U.S. attorney’s office has previously said that Tilton is believed to have fired the fatal shot.
Gibson’s plea document says Tilton offered Ward and Vaughan $5,000 each to help him locate and confront Hall.
The plea agreement states that Ward and Vaughan let Tilton know that they had managed to lure Hall to Vaughan’s place on July 14, 2020. Tilton, Thomas and Gibson arrived there in the early morning hours the next day and handcuffed Hall and duct-taped his mouth and other parts of his body.
The plea agreement said Thomas then began cutting Hall with a knife, and Gibson beat him with a club and burned him with a blowtorch.
The plea agreement states that Tilton fired a number of gunshots at him inside the residence before finally shooting him in the head. The conspirators then wrapped the body in a tarp and moved it to Hurtt’s property, where it was found burned with a handcuff still attached to one arm, according to court records.
Acting on a tip, Newton County sheriff’s investigators went to the property on Cherry Road on July 28, 2020, armed with a search warrant. Joplin police were assisting them when someone inside the house began shooting at the officers who had gone up on the porch to knock on the door.
SWAT teams were called to the scene, and tear gas was shot into the house to force its lone occupant, Tilton, to come out and surrender. Law enforcement had been looking for Tilton in connection with a prior abduction and assault of his estranged wife at the Boonslick Lodge in Neosho.
The shooting and standoff ended without anyone being injured, and a search of the property turned up Hall’s body.
All six co-defendants were indicted on counts of conspiring to kidnap Hall and kidnapping resulting in death. All but Vaughan and Hurtt were also indicted on a count of unlawful transport of firearms.
