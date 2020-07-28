Joplin police are investigating an incident Sunday night outside the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road during which a couple who had drawn complaints from customers purportedly struck an employee backing out of a parking space.
Capt. Will Davis said a store manager went outside to speak with a man and woman about complaints that they were harassing people about signing a petition opposed to the city's mask ordinance. As he approached the couple's vehicle, they backed out their parking space, hitting the 29-year-old manager and running over his toe, Davis said.
The couple left the lot and could not be located by police. Davis said the manager did not require medical attention for his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.