A fire Monday morning in an apartment building on the southwest side of Joplin is being investigated as an arson case.
The Joplin Fire Department responded at 8:32 a.m. to a fire at 5618 W. 32nd St. and managed to confine fire damage to the apartment where it started.
The occupant of the apartment was not home at the time, and no injuries were reported. But the fire set off the building's fire suppression sprinklers, which damaged six other apartments, according to Joplin police Capt. William Davis.
Davis said the fire, which is believed to have been deliberately set, caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage to the apartment building.
