Someone broke into a residence in Joplin owned by the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council and Development Corp. and stole thousands of dollars' worth of appliances and fixtures.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said a downstairs window was broken out sometime between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon to gain entry to the house at 827 S. Chestnut Ave.
Davis said a refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, a breaker panel, plumbing and lighting fixtures, and air conditioning and heating units were taken from the house.
