A Joplin teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Alpaca Road at the intersection with Greenwood Road, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 15-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The teen was a passenger in an eastbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of a second pickup truck driven by Dustin G. Martin, 39, of Joplin, causing Martin's truck to run off the road and overturn. The driver of the truck the teen was in fled the scene after the collision, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. Sunday on Nighthawk Road, 3 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jameson L. Elder, 36, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Elder was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
