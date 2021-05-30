One person was injured in a one-car accident at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, a half-mile east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Michael M. Spitzmiller, 54, of Advance, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
• A Joplin man was injured in a vehicle-motorcycle collision at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, a half-mile south of Joplin, the patrol said.
John D. Kerr, 53, the motorcyclist, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old from Joplin whose name was not released by the patrol because of her age, was not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound vehicle pulled into the path of the westbound motorcycle.
• A Joplin man was injured in a car-pickup accident at 5 p.m. Saturday on Beef Branch Road, 1 mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Chance Stiver, 21, a passenger in a car driven by Melissa Harris, 38, of Neosho, suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said an eastbound pickup driven by Jason T. Stephens, 59, of Joplin, failed to yield to the southbound Harris car.
