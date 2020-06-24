Two people suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 43, 12 miles southwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Driver Ronald J. Massie, 72, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar. Passenger Richard B. Massie, 63, of Phoenix, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Their northbound Chevrolet Cavalier ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• Both drivers suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 59 near the city limits on the south side of Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
Melvin J. Dockins, 83, and a 16-year-old male driver, both of Neosho, were taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
Dockins was driving a southbound pickup truck when the eastbound car driven by the juvenile pulled into his path, the patrol said.
• Two Miller residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1163, a half-mile west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Driver Monty R. West, 75, and his passenger, Jan M. West, 70, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Their westbound car ran into the rear of a Massey Ferguson tractor operated by Jacob B. Vimont, 23, of Mount Vernon, the patrol said.
