A Carthage man was injured in a one-car accident at 5:19 a.m. Sunday in Interstate 49 in Barton County, 6 miles south of Lamar, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Troy M. Barney, 42, a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Cox Hospital in Lamar. The male driver of the northbound car was unknown, the patrol said.
The vehicle skidded while attempting to make a left turn and struck a guardrail.
• One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 39 at Barry County Farm Road 2000, 2 miles south of Aurora, the state patrol said.
Jill A. Morey, 55, of Galena, Missouri, a passenger in a truck driven by Steven L. Morey, 56, of Galena, suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Cox Hospital Monett. The driver was not injured.
The driver of the other truck, Richard R. Clemmons, 28, of Joplin, was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound Clemmons vehicle failed to yield and was struck when it pulled into the path of the southbound Morey truck.
• An Edmond, Oklahoma, man was injured when the all-terrain vehicle in which he was riding struck a stump, the patrol said.
Douglas E. Christerson, 56, was treated for moderate injuries at Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Jason M. Hoth, 48, Anderson, was not injured.
The accident happened at 3:50 p.m. Saturday on private property in McDonald County, 5 miles east of Anderson, the patrol said.
