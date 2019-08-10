Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:35 a.m. Saturday on Route YY at Missouri Highway 284, 1 mile north of Carl Junction, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Hunter W. Cherry, 16, and Kristen Kimmel, 37, both of Carl Junction and passengers in a pickup driven by Stephen K. Kimmel, 38, Carl Junction, sustained minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin. The driver was not injured.
The other driver, Clinton W. Mosley, 39, Oronogo, was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound Kimmel pickup failed to yield to the westbound Mosley vehicle.
