Five people were injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 3 p.m. Monday on County Road 200, a mile south of Alba in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Two passengers, Kara M. Mitchell, 37, of Gravette, Arkansas, and a male infant from Miami, Oklahoma, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. The driver, Tamra J. Carlin, 53, of Neosho, and two other passengers, a 9-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Their southbound Jeep Cherokee ran off the road, struck a ditch and went airborne before running back across the road and striking the ditch on the opposite side and overturning, the patrol said.
• A Reeds man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 1:25 p.m. Monday on Elm Road, 3 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Danny W. Finley, 58, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Finley was driving an eastbound Jeep Cherokee that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Alba man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route D at Purcell in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Johnathan T. Davis, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
He was driving a westbound Ford Explorer that ran into the rear of a semitruck and trailer operated by Edwin D. Haddock, 67, of Purcell, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Edmond, Oklahoma, sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 6:50 p.m. Monday on Route E, 5 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, the patrol said.
The driver, Kellen S. Markin, 23, was taken to Northwest Arkansas Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries. His passenger, Caroline L. Elliott, 19, was taken there with minor injuries.
Their southbound car ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned, throwing Markin from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Fort Smith, Arkansas, man sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle wreck at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Thomas N. Montgomery, 54, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Montgomery was driving a northbound box truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
