A woman from Liberal suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on S.W. 10th Road, 4 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jewell R. Cochran, 31, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Greenfield man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle wreck at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday on Route Z, a quarter-mile south of Lawrenceburg in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Justin D. Letterman, 39, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
He was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
