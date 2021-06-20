A Noel man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Route MM, approximately 4 miles east of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Carson N. Allman, 19, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Grove (Oklahoma) Memorial Hospital.
The patrol said Allman's southbound truck went out of control on a sharp corner, traveled off one side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the other side of the road. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.
• An Aurora man was injured in a motorcycle wreck at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on Farm Road 2230, a mile south of Aurora in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Chad R. Kessinger, 52, suffered moderate injuries when his eastbound motorcycle struck a dog in the roadway and overturned. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
• A 13-year-old boy from Nevada suffered serious injuries in a crash of his all-terrain vehicle at 8:05 p.m. Saturday on private property, 1 mile east of Deerfield in Vernon County, the patrol said.
The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, was transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle struck a hole and went airborne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.