A Seneca woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. Monday on Route Y, 5 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Susan J. Rhinehart, 46, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
She was driving a northbound Nissan Rogue that collided with a driverless pickup truck that was left in the middle of the road with no reflectors, the patrol said.
• A Wheaton woman sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle wreck at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on Route C, 5 miles east of Goodman in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Kayla M. Correa, 26, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Correa was driving an eastbound Chevrolet Blazer that ran off the road, struck a fence and overturned when she swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Three people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:50 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile west of Monett in Barry County, the patrol said.
One of the drivers, Joaquin P. Grimaldo, 52, and his passenger, Diego Grimaldo, 18, both of Wheaton, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. The other driver, Scott M. Klein, 30, of Purdy, sought medical treatment on his own, the patrol said.
The Grimaldos were westbound in a pickup truck when Klein pulled out of a driveway in a pickup truck and struck the side of their truck, the patrol said.
