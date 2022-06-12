Area crashes injure 5 people

A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 60 at Route HH, 2 miles east of Neosho, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Debra J. Patrick, 64, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to a medical facility by private vehicle. The other driver, Leslee G. Rainwater, 28, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was not injured.
The patrol said the westbound Rainwater vehicle pulled into the path of the northbound Patrick vehicle.
• An Aurora man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 3:20 p.m. Sunday on Barry County Farm Road 2000, 2 miles south of Aurora, the patrol said.
Zachary R. Newman, 27, suffered moderate injuries when his motorcycle started skidding and overturned in the roadway. He was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
• A Stockton man was injured when the northbound motorcycle he was operating struck an animal that entered the roadway at 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Route H, 8 miles south of Stockton in Cedar County, the patrol said.
Charles N. Millsap, 22, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the patrol said.
• A Galena, Kansas, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 11:27 p.m. Saturday on Peace Church Road, 1 mile north of Joplin, the patrol said.
Jason E. Campion, 50, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle he was driving ran of the road and overturned.
• A Pineville man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Bear Hollow Road, 2 miles east of Jane, the patrol said.
Driver Zachary J. Cochran, 21, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas.
The patrol said the eastbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.