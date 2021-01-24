Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, about a mile east of Joplin in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Lavel D. Pinchback, 20, of Diamond, and passenger Jacob L. Riggs, 20, of Oronogo, suffered moderate injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Another passenger, Joshua M. Ellerman, 18, of Higginsville, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle failed to stop for a dead end sign and traveled over the interstate. The vehicle rolled.
• A 14-year-old Neosho girl was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 8:48 a.m. Sunday on Wood Street, about a half-mile east of Locust Street in Neosho, the patrol said.
The girl, who was not identified because she is a juvenile, was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the south side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.
• One person was injured in a one-car crash at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, 6 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, the patrol said.
Driver Jonathan U. Negrete Granados, 23, of Lakeside, Iowa, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
The patrol said the driver lost control of the northbound vehicle on wet pavement, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.
• One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, a mile south of Sheldon in Barton County, the patrol said.
Driver Billie D. Brown, 54, of Kansas City, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
• A Kansas woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 6:50 p.m. Saturday on West 590 Avenue about a half-mile west of South 140 Street in Crawford County, Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
Fidelia R. Messinger, 78, of Girard, Kansas, suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The patrol said the eastbound vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and struck a concrete bridge. The vehicle vaulted over a creek and rolled, landing on its passenger side.
