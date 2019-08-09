Three Carl Junction residents suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. Thursday on County Road 290, 2 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Samantha R. Griffith, 20, and her passengers, Charles G. Griffith, 15, and Jack W. Griffith, 14, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Their eastbound car pulled into the path of a northbound car driven by Shelby L. Abram, 23, of Pittsburg, Kansas, the patrol said.
• A Monett man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on County Road 2210, a mile north of Monett in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Greg Lopez, 39, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Lopez was driving a southbound car that was struck by an eastbound car driven by Kendra N. Eden, 22, of Springfield, when Eden ran a stop sign, the patrol said. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.