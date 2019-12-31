A Joplin man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle wreck at 2:10 p.m. Monday about 50 feet outside of Joplin's city limits on McClelland Boulevard, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Abraham Cazares, 30, sought medical treatment on his own, the patrol said.
He was a passenger in an eastbound pickup truck driven by Bianca E. Sanchez-Roman, 24, of Joplin, that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A resident of Nevada, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. Monday on Panama Road, 4 miles east of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Jeramy L. Henderson, 42, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Henderson was driving an eastbound pickup truck that skidded off the right side of the road and hit a tree, the patrol said.
