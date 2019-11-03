A Pittsburg, Kansas, resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 171, half a mile north of Asbury, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jerald W. Harper, 50, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Harper's southbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
• Two people from Exeter were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 76, less than a mile west of Cassville in Barry County, the patrol reported.
Janet L. Poyner, 75, and Larry E. Porter, 65, were both taken to Mercy Hospital in Cassville with minor to moderate injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound Poyner vehicle failed to slow and struck the eastbound Porter vehicle, which was attempting to make a left turn.
