A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66, east of Travis Acres Road in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kimberly Carey, 52, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was Luke Miller, 27, also of Joplin.
Both vehicles, according to the state patrol, were eastbound when the Miller vehicle hit the Carey vehicle from behind.
• An Oklahoma man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Tuesday on Business Interstate 44 near Mount Vernon.
Henry J. Lambert, 25, of Muldrow, Oklahoma, sought treatment on his own for minor injuries.
The westbound Lambert vehicle slid onto the right shoulder, according to the patrol. He overcorrected, and the vehicle then slid off the left side of the road and overturned.
• A jogger was injured at 11:55 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a car on the south outer road of Interstate 44, a half-mile west of Mount Vernon.
Justin R. Dorrell, 28, of Mount Vernon, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that Dorrell was running in the road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Maranda J. Moriondo, 29, also of Mount Vernon.
