A Neosho man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route P, 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kenvin D. Chandler, 58, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Chandler was driving an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox that was struck in the side by a southbound pickup truck operated by a 17-year-old Joplin boy when the teen failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said. The boy's name was not released due to his status as a juvenile.
• A Carthage woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 249, a mile east of Joplin in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Lus M. Fuentez-Lopez, 26, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
She was a passenger in a southbound car driven by Santos E. Ordonez-Garcia, 39, of Carthage, that was struck in the rear by a Jeep Patriot driven by Job A. Boatright, 22, of Joplin, the patrol said.
