An Arizona man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 59, about 2 miles northeast of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Henry J. Sicard, 89, of Casa Grande, Arizona, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Sicard was driving a northbound vehicle that was struck by a southbound semitruck driven by Ryan N. French, 29, of Nixa, when French's truck crossed the centerline, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.