NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge ordered an Arkansas man bound over for trial Monday on a charge that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
Associate Court Judge Kevin Selby decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Robert S. Stevens, 44, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, to stand trial on a charge of first-degree statutory sodomy. The judge delayed setting a date for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court pending a decision on which judge is to hear the case.
Stevens is accused of sexually abusing the girl in the summer of 2015 at a rural Joplin address. A probable-cause affidavit states that she was asleep on a floor of the residence when the abuse started.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl disclosed during an interview on July 6, 2018, at the Children's Center in Joplin that the incident had taken place. She reported about 20 instances of sexual contact with her initiated by the defendant, according to the affidavit.
Stevens denied the allegations during questioning by a Newton County Sheriff's Department investigator and said the only incident he could recall was an occasion in which he was sleeping on the floor near the girl and may have grabbed her in his sleep, according to the affidavit. He told the investigator that he often grabbed his wife in such a manner while asleep and that he may have mistaken the girl for his wife, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.