An Arkansas man is facing burglary and assault charges in connection with an incident Friday in the 100 block of North McCoy Avenue in Joplin.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Robert J. Griffin, 37, of Berryville, Arkansas, was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation after his arrest. He was charged with first-degree burglary, three counts of felony assault and single counts of misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that Griffin initially trespassed at a property on North Anderson Avenue, jumping a fence and landing on and damaging a vehicle. Griffin was being chased by a witness of that incident when he ran into a garage in the 100 block of McCoy Avenue and grabbed a hatchet, causing four juveniles hanging out near the garage to disperse, according to the affidavit.
The couple who owned the garage and a male neighbor and father of two of the juveniles confronted Griffin at that point, and he purportedly unsheathed the hatchet and began swinging it in a threatening manner. The owners of the property were holding Griffin at gunpoint awaiting the arrival of police when their neighbor threw a bicycle at the suspect and tackled him.
The affidavit alleges that the suspect slipped out of some handcuffs momentarily after arrest and kicked an officer in the leg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.