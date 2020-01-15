An Arkansas man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Morgan K. Rosinsky, 58, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jasper County deputy coroner.
Rosinsky was driving an eastbound truck that ran off the road and overturned when he may have suffered a medical emergency, the state patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.