An Arkansas man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, a half-mile east of Eagle Rock in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Thomas J. Convoy, 63, of Holiday Island, Arkansas, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Convoy was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and went airborne over a fence, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.