An Arkansas man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 12:02 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael T. Osburn, 51, of Lincoln, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Newton County coroner, the state patrol said.
Osburn was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Stella man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at 3:40 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76, about 3 miles west of Longview in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
William J. Simmons, 56, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Simmons was on foot and walked into the side of a trailer being towed by a westbound pickup truck driven by Carl W. Sampson, 49, of Grove, Oklahoma, the patrol said.
