NEOSHO, Mo. — A 28-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he committed sexual offenses with a 16-year-old girl a year ago in Newton County.
Bryan M. McCool, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, was ordered to stand trial in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. Judge Christine Rhoades set McCool's initial appearance in a trial division for Dec. 7.
McCool was charged with the offense in December 2020 after a Newton County Sheriff's Department investigation of disclosures made by the girl during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.
She told investigators that McCool had sexually abused her multiple times. A probable-cause affidavit states that McCool warned the teen not to tell her parents because he did not want to get in trouble and "have his life ruined."
