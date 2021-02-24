An Arkansas man pleaded guilty this week to committing a home burglary in Joplin in a plea agreement requiring him to pay the victim $3,750 in restitution.
Robert D. Bates, 20, of Gravette, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree burglary in a plea deal dismissing a related count of second-degree robbery and promising that the state will not oppose the possibility of the defendant receiving a suspended sentence.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing set for April 12.
Bates entered the home of Adam Grover in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue with an unidentified accomplice on July 9, and the pair attempted to make off with a small amount of marijuana, a video game system and $3,500 in a pickup truck just as Grover arrived home and tried to stop them by reaching through the window of the truck and shifting it into park, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Bates reacted by getting out of the truck and attacking him, the affidavit said. As he did so, his accomplice drove off. Police arrived, and Bates was arrested in possession of the stolen marijuana but not the cash or video game system, which the accomplice escaped with in the truck, according to the affidavit.
