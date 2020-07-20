An Arkansas man reported being robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning by two men who forced his pickup truck off the road on Interstate 44 just inside the Joplin city limits.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said that Donald R. Ford, 33, of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, called police from the Flying J Travel Plaza on Route FF, where he went after having been robbed of money and his cellphone a short distance from there in the westbound lanes of I-44.
Ford said the men were in a black Chevrolet pickup truck that was tailgating him before pulling around him and forcing him off the road. The truck stopped in front of him on the shoulder and two men got out and approached his truck, one of whom had a towel wrapped around his hand as if concealing a handgun, Ford told police. They took his money and phone before fleeing in their vehicle.
Davis said Seneca police subsequently were involved in the pursuit of a truck matching the description of the suspect's vehicle. But he did not know the outcome of that pursuit. He said the reported robbery remained under investigation on Monday without any arrests having been made to his knowledge.
