An Arkansas man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he broke into a Joplin residence and stole some marijuana, a video game system and $3,500.
Robert D. Bates, 19, of Gravette, Arkansas, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 15.
Bates is accused of entering the residence of Adam Grover at 1830 S. Indiana Ave. with another unidentified male on July 9 and stealing a small amount of marijuana, an Xbox One S and the money, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The court document states that Grover arrived home while the burglary was in progress and that the two suspects started to flee in a pickup truck.
Grover tried to stop them by reaching through a window of the truck and putting the vehicle in park, which caused Bates to get out of the truck and attack Grover while the second suspect fled in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Bates was arrested when police arrived and was found with the stolen marijuana on his person.
The affidavit states that Grover suffered abrasions on one of his knees but declined medical attention.
