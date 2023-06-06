NEOSHO, Mo. — A 30-year-old man from Rogers, Arkansas, waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he molested and sodomized an 11-year-old boy in Newton County.
Evan J. Tovey waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and second-degree child molestation. Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for June 28.
Tovey was charged last year with sexually abusing the boy in April and September 2021. The boy disclosed the matter in an interview with child abuse investigators in February 2022, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
