NEOSHO, Mo. — An Arkansas man faces charges of stealing flags from Neosho flag displays.
Dennis Ray Peek Jr., 30, of Elkins, Arkansas, turned himself into authorities on Sunday, according to a press release from the Neosho Police Department. He admitted to stealing American flags from Neosho Patriots Memorial, located on the northeast corner of Highways 59 and 60; Arvest Bank at 739 Harmony St.; and VFW Post No. 4142, 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive.
Two charges of stealing have been filed against Peek by the Newton County prosecutor's office, according to court records.
Police had been searching for Peek since Thursday after being dispatched to the highway intersection in southern Neosho for a report of a suspicious person. Police later discovered the theft of the flags at the memorial. During that investigation, reports of stolen flags were filed from the other two locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.