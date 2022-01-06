PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Fayetteville, Arkansas, man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he was driving drunk in an ATV accident in McDonald County that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man.
An attorney for Adam C. Parham, 33, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on his client's behalf on Tuesday, and Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Jan. 13. Parham is charged with driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in the death of another.
Bobby L. Coffman, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident July 27, 2020, on White Oak Road near Clement Road in McDonald County. Coffman was a passenger in a Kawasaki ATV operated by Parham, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
A preliminary accident report stated that Parham swerved to miss another vehicle on a curve and the ATV ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
First responders told the state trooper who responded to the accident scene that Parham had told them he'd consumed about eight to 10 beers in the preceding six or seven hours. The officer wrote in the affidavit that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Parham's breath and his eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot.
The trooper reported that the defendant performed poorly on field sobriety testing and refused breath and blood tests, according to the affidavit.
