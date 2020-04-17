An Arkansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Margaret M. Pflug, 83, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that was struck in the driver's side by a southbound pickup truck driven by Dylan M. Cross, 18, of Springdale, Arkansas, when Cross ran a red light, the patrol said.
