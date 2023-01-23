PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 49-year-old man from Pittsburg is being held on charges that he forced his way into a woman's home, hit her several times and stole her wallet.
Police were called at 6:36 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 900 block of East Eighth Street in Pittsburg regarding a robbery that had just taken place.
A 62-year-old resident reported that a male acquaintance had forced his way into her home, struck her several times in the head and made off with her wallet after breaking her phone. An ambulance was called to the address to evaluate the woman's injuries, which did not require transport to a hospital, according to a news release from the Pittsburg Police Department.
Officers later arrested Gilbert E. Larson at a residence in the 900 block of East Ninth Street on suspicion of aggravated robbery, battery and misdemeanor theft. He remained in custody Monday on a $75,000 bond.
